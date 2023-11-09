RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 4,395 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

