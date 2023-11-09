Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 40,178 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $363,610.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,149,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,486.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 700 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $6,160.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,958 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,720.48.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Up 1.5 %

VTN stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

