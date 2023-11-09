Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Sabre
In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,667,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,463. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SABR
Sabre Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of SABR stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.92.
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.