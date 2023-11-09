Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,667,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,463. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SABR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Sabre Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SABR stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

