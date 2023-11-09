Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSL has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

SSL stock opened at C$6.28 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.90 and a 1-year high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

