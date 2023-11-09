Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.19. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $75,389.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,279.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,956. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

