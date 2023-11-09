Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Select Medical by 288.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,803,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

Select Medical stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Recommended Stories

