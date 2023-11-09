Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

