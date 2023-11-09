Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $158.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.46. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,008 shares of company stock worth $11,525,795. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

