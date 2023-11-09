Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Downgraded by ATB Capital to Sector Perform

ATB Capital cut shares of Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$6.00.

SDE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities raised Spartan Delta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.33.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Spartan Delta Company Profile

TSE:SDE opened at C$3.57 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$3.43 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.50. The stock has a market cap of C$618.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.43.

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.