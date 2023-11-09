Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 530,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $34,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

