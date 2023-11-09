Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SRC

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6,354.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,998,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,606,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,125,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.