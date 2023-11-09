SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of SPX Technologies worth $35,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,136,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,866,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,614,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,639,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $437,262.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,185. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SPXC opened at $84.20 on Thursday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

