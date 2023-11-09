Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SMT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.26. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 8,500 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Standard Mercantile Acquisition had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 71.89%. The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in funding a portfolio of first ranking mortgages that generated returns. The company was formerly known as Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation and changed its name to Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp.

