Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SJ. CIBC increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$84.57.

SJ opened at C$81.24 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$42.92 and a 1-year high of C$82.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$953.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.317716 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

In other news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total transaction of C$26,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

