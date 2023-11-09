Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SJ. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.57.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$81.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$68.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.01. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$42.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.55.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.317716 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

In related news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

