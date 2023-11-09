Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$82.00 to C$94.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$84.57.

SJ opened at C$81.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$42.92 and a 12-month high of C$82.55.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.317716 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

In related news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

