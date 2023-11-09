Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$96.00 at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SJ. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$84.57.

Shares of SJ opened at C$81.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$42.92 and a 12 month high of C$82.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.01.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.317716 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

In related news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

