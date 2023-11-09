StorageVault Canada Inc. Acquires 85,700 Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 85,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.48 per share, with a total value of C$383,601.77.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.42. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.16.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.