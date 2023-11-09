SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.49

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.49 and traded as low as C$5.25. SunOpta shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 33,108 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$624.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.44.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of C$279.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

