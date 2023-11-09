Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,684,130 shares.
Sunrise Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.09.
Sunrise Resources Company Profile
Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project and NewPerl project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States.
