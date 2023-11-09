Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.78% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $37,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after buying an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after buying an additional 2,863,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,227,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,283,000 after buying an additional 97,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,655,000 after buying an additional 174,083 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,919,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,178,000 after buying an additional 93,134 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 1.5 %

SHO opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

