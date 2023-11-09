Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

SHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after buying an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,227,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,283,000 after purchasing an additional 97,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,354,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 943,686 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

