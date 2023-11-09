Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.25.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.82. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Featured Stories

