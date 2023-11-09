The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.23

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.23 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 12.70 ($0.16). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 121,760 shares trading hands.

The Parkmead Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

About The Parkmead Group

(Get Free Report)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.