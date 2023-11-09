Theodore Blegen Sells 847 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,442,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $492.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.63 and a 52-week high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

