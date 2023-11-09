Toro 18 Holdings Llc Acquires 48,962 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEICGet Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 48,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $396,102.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,412,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,815.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 3rd, Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.
  • On Monday, October 30th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 2,505 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $18,587.10.
  • On Friday, October 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 20,480 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,913.60.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

UEIC stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 182,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 463,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 208,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

