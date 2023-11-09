Toro 18 Holdings Llc Buys 48,962 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 48,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $396,102.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,412,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,815.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 2,505 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $18,587.10.

On Friday, October 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 20,480 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,913.60.

Immersion stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $216.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. On average, analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Immersion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Immersion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Immersion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Immersion by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

