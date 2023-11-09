TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TA. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.50.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$11.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.02 and a 12 month high of C$13.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

