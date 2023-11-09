Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE TGS opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $245.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 15.60%. Research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $80,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.