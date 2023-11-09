Trease Kristina Van Sells 4,325 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGRC. StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Further Reading

