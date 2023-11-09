Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tredegar from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Tredegar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TG

Tredegar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Tredegar has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $178.15 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tredegar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tredegar by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tredegar by 362.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.