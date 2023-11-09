Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after purchasing an additional 606,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 497,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,257,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,804. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.54. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

