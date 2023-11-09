Truist Financial Corp Has $625,000 Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WES has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE WES opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

