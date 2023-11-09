Truist Financial Corp Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Coastal Financial worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 814.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Coastal Financial from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $904,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,574,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

