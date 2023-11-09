Truist Financial Corp Has $724,000 Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Impinj were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Impinj by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,539.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $31,561.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,539.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 674,101 shares of company stock worth $40,527,175 and sold 13,589 shares worth $814,767. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

