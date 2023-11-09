Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $36.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

