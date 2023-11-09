Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $451,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,196. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

