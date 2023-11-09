Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of BlueLinx worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

BXC stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $701.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $536,671.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $536,671.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $464,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,139 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

