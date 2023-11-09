Truist Financial Corp Purchases 61,619 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,619 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $518,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 189,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 148,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 409,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average of $127.70.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,244,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,546,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

