Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,630 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

