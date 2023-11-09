Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,862 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,148 shares of company stock worth $353,154. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEIS opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.11. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $126.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

