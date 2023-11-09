Truist Financial Corp Sells 231 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. Benchmark cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.99. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $125.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

