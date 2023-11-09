Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,211 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 51.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,575,000 after purchasing an additional 959,377 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 1,549.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 940,217 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,555 shares of company stock worth $432,977 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

