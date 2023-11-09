United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $6.54 on Thursday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

