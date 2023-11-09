Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Stake Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Unitil worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 57.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Unitil by 75.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Unitil by 239.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Unitil by 136.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $48.13 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $774.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UTL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

