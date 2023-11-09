Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on URBN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

