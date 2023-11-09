Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.23

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.23 and traded as low as $60.12. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 21,647,829 shares changing hands.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23.

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,999,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

