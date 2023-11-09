Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Value Line Stock Up 2.8 %

Value Line stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. Value Line has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 72.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Value Line by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Value Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Value Line by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.