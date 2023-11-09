Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,930 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after buying an additional 220,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,858,000 after buying an additional 93,696 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,475,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,725,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,164,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEQP. Truist Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

