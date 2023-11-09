Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,072 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,080,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,398,000 after buying an additional 844,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 9.8% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after buying an additional 391,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.74.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.